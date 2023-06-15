SAN DIEGO — Three people responsible for a string of burglaries in San Diego County this year had their first court appearance Thursday.

All three defendants were denied bail and will remain in custody. According to prosecutors with the county district attorney, the three do not have ties to San Diego County, other than to commit the rash of home break-ins.

Prosecutors say the arrest was significant work and collaboration with the police department.

“It was important to stop them from committing new offenses,” said Jack Wang, the San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

In their first court appearance, 48-year-old Charles Henderson, 30-year-old Charelle Brumfield and 30-year-old Anthony Robinson all pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen residential burglaries and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Cell phone data and social media postings linked Brumfield and Henderson to 26 break-ins in San Diego County, according to prosecutors. Robinson was linked to 8 cases.

“This is a crew that has some ties they know each other up in LA. Don’t know if they are an organized crew other than the fact those three commit these crimes together,” Wang said.

Henderson and Brumfield are charged with 38 felony counts of residential burglary and conspiracy. Robinson is charged with 8 felony counts of residential burglary with two counts of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said from February 2023 to May 2023, the three defendants would travel from their homes in LA and Riverside County to commit burglaries. The three would commit the burglaries in the 15-56 corridor area, including Del Mar, Carmel Valley and Rancho Peñasquitos, among other areas, prosecutors added.

“They are obviously targeting some more affluent neighborhoods. It’s just part of their preparation, they are looking for areas where they can get in and out without being observed, and hopefully finding residents that don’t have people in it,” Wang said.

Wang said the three would stake out the homes and smash out the rear windows of the house to steal jewelry, cash and safes. At times investigators with police say people were inside the homes during the burglary.

San Diego police conducted a months-long investigation to hunt them down.

“When you’re talking about taking someone’s sense of security, you are breaking their seal of security, and need to be dealt with as such,” said San Diego Police Chief Dave Nisleit.

Wang said the three have criminal records from LA County, including theft arrests and gang affiliation, and could increase their punishments for the burglary string.

“The numbers are tremendous. Every one of these burglaries, not only a lot of families lose valuables, a lot of currency and jewelry,” Wang said. “It’s more the impact to the community, a lot of individuals have not felt safe in their own communities. I think that hopefully this arrest with alleviate some of that anxiety.”

The three are due back in court later this month on June 21 for a bail hearing. If convicted they could be facing more than 30 years in prison.