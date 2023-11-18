VISTA, Calif. — The suspected burglar who was shot and killed by a Vista homeowner earlier this week was identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department in a release on Saturday.

Theodore Anthony Stewart, a 43-year-old Vista resident, was named as the deceased suspect. According to SDSO, findings from the preliminary investigation indicate that Stewart did not know the resident of the home before the attempted burglary that led to the shooting.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation,” SDSO Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. “We have yet to determine all the facts surrounding this incident, which will determine what additional information may be released. We may be able to release more information at a later date.”

The incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 16 shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of York Drive. According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from a resident in the area reporting that a possible burglar was in their backyard.

After a few minutes on the phone with SDSO, the resident then reported that the man was attempting to break into their home. A gunshot was heard on the call shortly after, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Thursday, authorities told FOX 5 that the resident who reported the break-in was alone at the time of the incident. Neighbors described them as “visibly shaken” afterwards. Their name has not been disclosed by law enforcement.

At this time, it is unknown if authorities are planning to pursue charges against the resident for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.