LA MESA, Calif. — A man suspected of breaking into a vacant apartment Monday in La Mesa and barricading himself in it was arrested, authorities said.

Authorities received a call around 8:45 a.m. about a burglary in the 8500 block of Chloe Ave., Lt. Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) said in a news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to talk to the suspect, but he refused to leave the apartment. The suspect, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a theft-related charge, claimed to have a hostage inside, per LMPD.

Police evacuated residents while negotiating with the suspect for over five hours until he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Dnico Hooks, 37, of La Mesa, was booked at county jail on suspicion of an outstanding warrant and an additional burglary charge, Lynch said.

Authorities determined there were no hostages or victims inside the apartment. No injuries were reported as well.

A road closure impacted the 8500 block of Buckland Ave. for several hours.

Residents were also cleared to return their homes.