SAN DIEGO — The ringleader of a Los Angeles group involved in a series of San Diego County burglaries that amounted in $500,000 in cash and jewelry was sentenced Tuesday to prison for 45 years and eight months, prosecutors said.

Gregory Shively, 41, was convicted in July on 57 criminal counts, including residential burglary, residential burglary in association with a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit residential burglary in association with a criminal street gang, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a news release Wednesday.

Shively, along with three other defendants, burglarized 38 homes in San Diego County and then returned to Los Angeles County with the stolen property from January 2017 to February 2018, according to the DA.

Kenneth Ford, 22, was convicted of 13 criminal counts and sentenced to 11 years in state prison in October 2021, while Aerick Splane, 29, was sentenced in 2022 to 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to 25 criminal counts and Jalen Johnson, 24, was sentenced in 2022 to 16 years in state prison after pleading guilty to 33 criminal counts, officials said.

“This residential burglary syndicate stole the peace and safety that people are entitled to in their own homes,” DA Stephan said. “Deputy District Attorney James Koerber of the DA’s Major Violators Unit along with Torrance Police Detective O’Rourke brough justice for the many victims and neighborhoods targeted by these thieves. The prosecution, convictions and lengthy sentences in this case should make it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to San Diego County to commit residential burglary will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

During the some of the burglaries, several dogs were pepper sprayed by the defendants and one victim was threatened at gunpoint.