Budget approved by San Diego Unified includes $45M COVID-19 emergency fund

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified Board of Education on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a budget for the upcoming school year that includes a COVID-19 emergency fund.

The measure includes a $45 million fund for COVID-19 emergency expenditures, which will lay the foundation for reopening schools on Aug. 31 as planned, the district said in a statement. Schools will offer options for on-campus and online learning.

The board did not have to make any significant layoffs or staff adjustments in order to balance the 2020-21 budget, the district said.

“The unanimous vote this evening by the Board of Education reflects our collective confidence that we can open schools in a timely manner, on schedule, on August 31, with outstanding options for students who want to be on campus, as well as those who wish to learn from home,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten. “The COVID-19 crisis is the biggest adaptive challenge to public education of our lifetimes, and we are ready to meet the challenge.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.