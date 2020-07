Budget approved by San Diego Unified includes $45M COVID-19 emergency fund

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified Board of Education on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a budget for the upcoming school year that includes a COVID-19 emergency fund.

The measure includes a $45 million fund for COVID-19 emergency expenditures, which will lay the foundation for reopening schools on Aug. 31 as planned, the district said in a statement. Schools will offer options for on-campus and online learning.

The board did not have to make any significant layoffs or staff adjustments in order to balance the 2020-21 budget, the district said.

โ€œThe unanimous vote this evening by the Board of Education reflects our collective confidence that we can open schools in a timely manner, on schedule, on August 31, with outstanding options for students who want to be on campus, as well as those who wish to learn from home,โ€ said Superintendent Cindy Marten. โ€œThe COVID-19 crisis is the biggest adaptive challenge to public education of our lifetimes, and we are ready to meet the challenge.โ€

