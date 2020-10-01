Brush fires keep crews busy under triple-digit heat

SAN DIEGO — Facing scorching temperatures Wednesday, firefighters knew they would have their hands full, and crews had already dealt with a series of smaller brush fires by early evening.

In one case, a downed power line in Ramona burned grass and brush behind homes, but a speedy response kept the flames from reaching any buildings.

In Alpine, a brush blaze grew to at least 5 acres some time after 4 p.m., but air units were able to douse the flames before they did damage to anything aside from surrounding vegetation.

And at Camp Pendleton, a fire prompted “precautionary” evacuations for a portion of the base before crews were able to halt it from growing any larger.

While none of the wildfires led to devastation, officials say it’s hot and dry enough on the ground for any relatively small fire to grow quickly into a serious problem.

High temperatures Wednesday were forecasted to reach 90 degrees near the coast, 101 inland, 105 in the western valleys, 96 in the mountains and 110 in the deserts.

The mercury could reach 104 in a few western valley communities on Thursday, then drop to 98 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 111 on Thursday and Friday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.