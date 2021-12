LA MESA (CNS) – No one was hurt or injured in a brush fire Sunday underneath Jackson Drive Bridge in La Mesa that spread within the bridge structure itself, producing smoke under the freeway before it was doused by firefighters, La Mesa police said.

The fire was reported at bout 11:15 a.m., according to Capt. Matt Nicholass of the La Mesa Police Department.

The cause of the small fire was unknown.

“We are not doing an arson case on it,” Nicholass said.

