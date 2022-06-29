OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out Wednesday near a railroad line in Oceanside, prompting some road closures and evacuations in the surrounding area.

Just before 11 a.m., mandatory evacuations were put into place for the 1300 block of Eldean Lane and the 2500 block of Skylark Drive, Oceanside police said. No structures are believed to be threatened by the blaze happening in the 2800 block of Industry Street, which is just south of Oceanside Boulevard and sits to the east of Interstate 5, according to a tweet from the city.

Officials said an evacuation center was set up at Lincoln Middle School at 2000 California St. for the immediate future and are urging travelers to avoid the area.

The result of the fire is causing some travel disruption with the North County Transit District saying its Sprinter service is stopped between the Crouch Street and Rancho Del Oro stations.

Passengers were encouraged by the agency to use bus route No. 318 in the interim.

Two road closures also were announced, including Dunstan Street east of Knoll Drive and Skylard Drive east of Partridge Lane. No timetable was set for when the roads will reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.