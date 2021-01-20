Brush fire threatens homes in Rancho San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire had burned at least five acres and was threatening homes in Rancho San Diego early Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported near Jamacha Road and Campo Road shortly before 1 p.m. The flames were spreading at a “dangerous rate” and threatening homes along Avenida Roberta and Calle Los Arboles, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze had spread across at least five acres and the agency told people “to evacuate if in the area or if you feel threatened.”

Santa Ana winds blowing throughout Southern California have spiked fire danger and prompted weather warnings in recent days.

Coastal areas will see winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph Wednesday, while the mountains will see winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will weaken by about 10 mph into the evening in all those areas, becoming light by Thursday.

