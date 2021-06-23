Brush fire threatens canyon homes in Mira Mesa

A brush fire in Mira Mesa burns near canyon homes along Polaris Drive. The two-acre blaze, south of Los Penasquitos Canyon near Black Mountain and Mercy Roads, broke out around 2 p.m. on June 23, 2021.

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a brush fire that threatened homes along a canyon ridge in Mira Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed that firefighters on the ground and a water-dropping helicopter were working to put out the roughly two-acre blaze in a small canyon south of Los Penasquitos Canyon, off Black Mountain and Mercy Roads.

As of about 3 p.m., firefighters were focused on a portion of the blaze near Capcano Road. “We are sending crews to Capcano to protect structures there and bringing in more crews,” the department said on Twitter.

Initially, officials said houses along the canyon edge of Polaris Drive were most threatened by the fire. Flames could be seen climbing the hillside and nearly reaching a backyard shortly before 3 p.m., but crews ran a hose line to the area and flew the helicopter overhead, seeming to hold off the fire’s advance.

“Copter 3 dropped water and stopped the immediate threat,” SDFD confirmed on Twitter.

The department said some firefighters would stay in the area, but at that time, the bulk of the firefight became focused on that area near Capcano Road.