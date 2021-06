SAN DIEGO -- Holland America Line has announced its lineup of cruises sailing out of San Diego beginning in fall 2021.

The Koningsdam was docked in San Diego Monday as Holland America leaders detailed the 40 cruises that will sail from San Diego between September 2021 and April 2022. The Zuiderdam will return to service on Sept. 25 while the first passengers will embark on Koningsdam on Oct. 17.