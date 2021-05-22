Crews get a handle on brush fire burning near North County freeway

Smoke rises from a brush fire in San Marcos on May 22. (Photo: Cal Fire via SMFD)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Firefighters battled a 7-acre bush fire that shut down freeway lanes in North County early Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in San Marcos some time around noon, with brush burning near Interstate 15 in the community of Deer Springs, San Marcos Fire Department said. Gusty winds threatened to spread the flames further, but an aggressive firefight from aircraft and on ground held the fire at bay.

By 1:42 p.m., the fire was held at 7 acres, San Marcos Fire Department said in an update on Twitter. There was no immediate threat to buildings in the area.

#Breaking on the ground and from the air firefighters are making good progress. Though it’s difficult with the winds and terrain. Traffic is heavy especially 15SB. @fox5sandiego @mattmeyernews pic.twitter.com/AFemsU4zI8 — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) May 22, 2021

Authorities shut down the southbound side of I-15 at Gopher Canyon Road while they worked on the blaze. After briefly reopening two lanes to let traffic through the area, Caltrans closed all southbound lanes again and started diverting traffic off the freeway.

You can check I-15’s status with FOX 5’s live traffic map.

Cal Fire San Diego crews were working alongside the local department to fight the flames, SMFD said. North County Fire Protection District was also assisting the firefighters.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.