DEHESA, Calif. — One person was injured in a brush fire Tuesday that has prompted some evacuations in rural East County.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 4:45 p.m. between Harbison Canyon and Dehesa near the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road, where black smoke and flames were visible. Deputies evacuated the area of Sycuan Oaks Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has spread to 15-20 acres, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

The injured person was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where their condition is unknown at the moment, first responders said.

Crews were working to put out the fire that has been deemed a threat to homes in the area.

Harbison Canyon Road is currently closed from Dehesa Road to Crest Boulevard due to the fire, per the San Diego County Department of Public Works.

