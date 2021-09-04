Brush fire prompts evacuation warnings in University Heights area

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Saturday in the University Heights area, prompting evacuation warnings for certain streets, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The fire was reported to SDFD around 5:30 p.m. on 4718 Panorama Dr. near the canyon at Trolley Barn Park.

Police have evacuated the 4700 block of Panorama Dr. while evacuation requests are being made for Lomitas Dr., Mission Cliff Dr. and Carmelina Dr.

Fire officials say the fire is currently at first alarm and about an acre.

FOX 5 photographer Paul Makarushka captured the scene from atop the hill as firefighters work to put it out.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

