Brush fire prompts evacuation warnings in University Heights area

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Saturday in the University Heights area, prompting evacuation warnings for certain streets, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The fire was reported to SDFD around 5:30 p.m. on 4718 Panorama Dr. near the canyon at Trolley Barn Park.

Police have evacuated the 4700 block of Panorama Dr. while evacuation requests are being made for Lomitas Dr., Mission Cliff Dr. and Carmelina Dr.

Fire officials say the fire is currently at first alarm and about an acre.

HAPPENING NOW: Vegetation fire in University Heights, several homes evacuated by @SDPD. Copter 3 made all the difference in containing the fire to 1.5 acres in coordination with ground crews working in the extremely heavy brush fueling the fire.#SDFDStrikeTeam1#SDFDStrikeTeam3 pic.twitter.com/8dx75Hyhcv — SDFD (@SDFD) September 5, 2021

FOX 5 photographer Paul Makarushka captured the scene from atop the hill as firefighters work to put it out.

#breaking a small fire breaks out in a canyon in #universityheights. Fire fighters are on it and making good progress. The helo has made several drops as well. The canyons in this area are steep and difficult. @fox5sandiego @Mishadibono @JasonSlossFOX5 pic.twitter.com/kb3EY9JiEn — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) September 5, 2021

