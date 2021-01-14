North County brush fire burns 40 acres, threatens homes near Palomar College

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A brush fire near the main campus of Palomar College in San Marcos burned at least 40 acres Thursday afternoon and threatened to spread to the surrounding neighborhood.

The community college is located off West Mission Road near Comet Circle, and the plume of smoke could be seen across North County. San Marcos Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that the blaze had grown to at least 40 acres and posed a “continued structure threat” near the college.

The department warned residents east of N. Las Posas Road, west of N. Twin Oaks Valley Road, north of W. Mission Road and south of W. Borden Road that they may be asked to evacuate, though officials emphasized: “This is just a warning.”

San Diego County’s emergency site added that “vulnerable populations such as people with disabilities, with access or functional needs, and/or large animals should leave now.”

SMFD crews were leading an “aggressive air and ground attack” with help from Cal Fire San Diego, San Diego Fire-Rescue, the sheriff’s department and several other local agencies.

The National Weather Service said humidity was about 20% in the area and temperatures would reach the high 80s, contributing to “elevated fire weather conditions.” Winds were relatively light, however.

San Diego Humane Society reminded anyone who might preemptively evacuate to make sure they bring pets with them and that the animals wear proper identification at all times.

