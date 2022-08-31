SAN DIEGO — A brush fire in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is burning near state Route 94 and Barrett Lake Road, southeast of Dulzura. As of 5 p.m., the fire, which officials dubbed the Border 32 Fire, had burned 1,400 acres and had destroyed one structure, Cal Fire San Diego said on Twitter.

Evacuations were ordered for the Barrett Lake Road and Coyote Holler Road areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

Evacuees were told to go to Jamul Casino at 14145 Campo Road or Potrero County Park at 24800 Potrero Park Drive. Red Cross officials are providing resources to those in need at the Jamul Casino.

California Highway Patrol has closed eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-94 near Bowmans Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.