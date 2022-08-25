POWAY, Calif. — Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. near Tierra Bonita Road and Twin Peaks Road, near the Poway rodeo grounds, several schools and a park.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they were assisting with evacuations and road closures at the scene of the fire, but did not immediately clarify the exact locations being evacuated.

Tierra Bonita Road was closed between Poway Valley Road and Adrian Street, the City of Poway said in a tweet. The road had been reopened as of 11:10 a.m., according to the city.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.