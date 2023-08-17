SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning in the Potrero community prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Coyote Holler Road and Round Potrero Road, Cal Fire San Diego said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The blaze has been dubbed the “Coyote Fire.”

By 2 p.m., the fire had grown to 45 acres and structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation order was in place for residents living within the shaded area of the below map:

Evacuation map (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department/Twitter)

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mountain Empire High School’s parking lot at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.

Check back for updates on this developing story.