Brush fire in Dulzura spreads to 70 acres, evacuations lifted

DULZURA – A brush fire that broke in part of East County spread to at least 70 acres, and prompted temporary evacuations Saturday night, authorities said.

The fire broke out along Marron Valley Road in Dulzura around 6:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It was initially reported to be only 2 acres, but had spread to 70 acres by 9:10 p.m., Cal Fire said. It was 15% contained about an hour later, Cal Fire later announced.

#MarronFire in Dulzura [update] Fire is 70 acres; Evacuation Order for all of Bee Canyon Rd; Evacuation Warning for all of Little Tecate Rd. Temporary Evacuation Point set up at Steele Canyon High School. pic.twitter.com/aLr2KYBgaw — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2021

Evacuations were ordered for all residents living on Bee Canyon Road, and a temporary evacuation point was set up at Steele Canyon High School, before the forward rate of spread was stopped. All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by 10:17 p.m.

