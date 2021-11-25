Brush fire extinguished near Mission Valley freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew Thursday knocked down a brush fire near Interstate 5 in Mission Valley.

The fire was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pacific Highway. Crew members were able to extinguish it by 3:30 p.m., said SDFD Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen.

It was unclear many acres were burned. Nilsen said the department is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the San Diego Police Department, there was a report of a transient starting fires in the area, but authorities have not located any suspects.

The city of Poway assisted SDFD in fighting the blaze.

