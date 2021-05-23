Brush fire extinguished near Mission Gorge Road in Santee

Posted: / Updated:

SANTEE (CNS) – A brush fire that burned an unknown number of acres was extinguished Sunday near Mission Gorge Road, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said.

A call was received at 12:45 p.m. reporting the fire was racing up a hill near westbound state Route 52, a Heartland fire dispatcher said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze just before 2:30 p.m., the dispatcher said.

There were 13 units from Heartland fire that were used to stop the blaze, he said.

