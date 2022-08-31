LAKESIDE, Calif. – A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near state Route 67 in Lakeside, prompting evacuations in the area and the closure of both directions of the highway.

The blaze, which broke out around 3:45 p.m. near Mapleview Street and SR-67, has caused evacuations from the Cedar Fire Historical Monument to the San Diego River Park Trailhead, according to Lakeside Fire Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

People with access or functional needs and anyone with large animals are encouraged to leave the area immediately.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Lakeside Christian Church, located at 13739 El Monte Road.

Southbound SR-67 was closed at Willow Road and northbound SR-67 was closed at Mapleview Street, Caltrans San Diego said on Twitter.

SkyFOX flew overhead and observed heavy smoke and large flames in the area.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.