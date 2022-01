SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out north of Lakeside Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the 11000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road, Cal Fire San Diego said on Twitter. Five acres had burned by 1:20 p.m.

The fire began as a car fire that spread to surrounding vegetation, a Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson told FOX 5.

Officials closed Wildcat Canyon Road to traffic.

