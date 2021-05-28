Brush fire burns near border in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews were working to put out brush fire burning in a remote area near the border in San Diego County Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the blaze on Otay Mountain, south of Doghouse Junction, around noon.

The flames had grown to about 5 acres, officials said, and were spreading slowly. There was no threat to nearby buildings.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire on Otay Mountain, south of Doghouse Junction. Five acres, slow spread, no structure threat. Firefighters making good progress. #BorderFire pic.twitter.com/YSPy8wPP9y — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 28, 2021

“Firefighters making good progress,” Cal Fire said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities could be seen battling several fires on their side of the border nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.