Brush fire burns in Miramar from abandoned car in canyon

A nearly half-acre brush fire broke out Saturday, May 17, 2020, off Summers Ridge Road in the Miramar neighborhood after someone sent a vehicle into a canyon from the parking lot of a nearby industrial complex. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A nearly half-acre brush fire broke out Saturday off Summers Ridge Road in the Miramar neighborhood after someone sent a vehicle into a canyon from the parking lot of a nearby industrial complex.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Dan Eddy told OnScene.TV firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the canyon, which they found was started with the abandoned car. Nobody was found with the car, but firefighters say their concern came as the fire had begun to spread to some of the dry brush and landscape on the property.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, Eddy said.

“Our fear was it coming up the canyon,” he said. “If this thing gained some speed behind it, some real heat behind it, it could have caught some our industrial parks over here.”

Investigators have yet to determine why the car was in the canyon, or if the vehicle was stolen.