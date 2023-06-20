SAN DIEGO — A brush fire in the Barona area of East County burned 20 acres Tuesday and led to an evacuation warning for some residents.

The fire, dubbed the Wildcat Fire, was burning near a paintball park in the 1800 block of Barona Road, Cal Fire San Diego said.

By 5:10 p.m., crews had halted the blaze at 20 acres, fire officials said.

Evacuation warnings were briefly in place for San Diego Country Estates along Barona Mesa Road and Vista Vicente Drive. Evacuees were told to go to Olive Peirce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

Evacuation warnings are in place for San Diego Country Estates along Barona Mesa Road and Vista Vicente Drive. (Cal Fire San Diego/Twitter)

By 5:30 p.m., those evacuation warnings had been lifted, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Wildcat Fire is the latest to ignite Tuesday in eastern San Diego County. A short time before noon, a wildfire broke out on the Manzanita Reservation, burning 37 acres and prompting evacuations. Hours later, a brush fire erupted alongside Interstate 8 in El Cajon.