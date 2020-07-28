Brush fire burns 100 acres along U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Firefighters were working Tuesday to extinguish a brush fire that has charred at least 100 acres of vegetation near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday in a mountainous area west of Marron Valley and south of Dulzura, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said, adding that no homes or structures were immediately threatened.

Overnight @calfiresandiego responded to a vegetation fire along the border rd west of Marron Valley. Crews are estimating the fire to be approximately 100 acres and no homes or infrastructure are threatened.#Border11Fire pic.twitter.com/HWQ8aMEtp0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 28, 2020

The fire was located in an area that was difficult to access, but heavy cloud cover and high humidity Tuesday morning was helping to keep the flames at bay, Sanchez said.

Crews requested an air attack to help crews on the ground, but aircraft were unable to fly Tuesday morning because of the heavy cloud cover, he said. A better estimate about the size of the fire will be available once air crews are able to survey the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.