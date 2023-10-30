SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are fighting a multi-acre brush fire that broke out near the Interstate 15 through Rancho Bernardo.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Escala Drive and Chretien Court, SDFD said in an incident report.

As of 3:30 p.m., five acres of brush had been burned and it appears to be holding at that size. According to SDFD, flames are moving at a slow rate of spread, but there is heavy fuel in the area.

10 homes have been evacuated near the brush fire, as well as one condo complex of six units, SDFD said. However, all were done so out of an abundance of caution. No structures are considered threatened at this time.

A total of 52 personnel have been assigned, including five engines and two helicopters. At 3:44 p.m., SDFD called off the second aircraft.

SDFD says no individual flames have been reported by helicopter crews yet, just a lot of smoke. Firefighters are on the ground working to cut a line to prevent spread, the department added.

Two northbound I-15 lanes at W Bernardo Drive were closed by California Highway Patrol as crews work to contain and extinguish the fire, fire crews added.

A SigAlert was issued in the incident, with anticipated delays of up to an hour.

The fire comes as the first significant Santa Ana wind event this year nears its peak in the region, contributing to “critical” fire conditions with widespread single-digit humidity.

A wind advisory issued for inland communities — including Escondido and Poway, which borders Rancho Bernardo — will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

During this time, winds are anticipated to reach 20 to 25 miles per hour with individual gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, NWS says.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.