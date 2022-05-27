SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Friday are working to put out a brush fire near a residential area in National City.

SkyFOX was over the location around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Plaza Boulevard, where first responders could be seen standing near the homes hosing down the white smoke to contain the fire from spreading.

No other information has been released by fire officials.

As of 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX captured firefighters making progress on the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.