SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Monday evening near the border in East County, first responders said.

Cal Fire San Diego is working to put out the flames located south of Otay Mountain Truck Trail and east of Otay Mesa, the fire agency tweeted around 9:38 p.m.

“Fire is 15 acres with a moderate rate of spread,” Cal Fire San Diego wrote. “No structure threat at this time.”

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.