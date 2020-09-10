Firefighters battle brush fire near Santee homes

SANTEE, Calif. — Firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire that broke out near homes along Mission Gorge Road in Santee Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported shortly after noon just north of state Route 52, off Mission Gorge Road and Fanita Drive.

The flames were burning in a dense patch of trees and brush near Forester Creek, mere feet from the backyards of nearby homes. Firefighters were staging in some of the backyards to run hose lines toward the fire, and residents could be seen hosing down their roofs and backyards. Firefighters appeared successful at driving the flames away from property lines as of about 1:30 p.m.

A firefighting helicopter was repeatedly dipping a bucket into a nearby pond and dumping water onto the flames moments later.

Nearby Carlton Oaks Drive and Mission Gorge Road were closed at Carlton Hills Boulevard to allow firefighters room to work, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Santee Fire Department was in charge of the initial response, but officials did not immediately release any details about a potential cause for the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.