SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Monday are working to put out a brush fire that is producing white smoke in the Morena neighborhood.

Around 6:15 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location at Friars Road and Napa Street, which is near Fashion Valley Mall.

The fire was initially reported at a transient camp, according to San Diego police.

The east side of the YMCA Mission Valley, located at 5505 Friars Rd, has been evacuated due to the fire, authorities said.

Power lines are threatened and all lanes of Friars Road have closed, per SDPD. Trolley service in the area has shut down as well.

