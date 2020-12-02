Evacuations underway after brush fire breaks out in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. – Fire crews are battling a more than 10-acre brush fire Wednesday night near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in El Cajon.

Precautionary evacuations are underway in the area of 2500 block of Wind River Road. The fire was reported at 2838 Willow Glen Drive just after 10 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the Willow Fire is 10-15 acres. Structures are threatened as a result of the blaze, the agency said.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with San Miguel Fire of a vegetation fire near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego. 10-15 acres, structures threatened. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/ZgQk3etuvC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 3, 2020

#BREAKING: Precautionary evacuations going on in El Cajon, @SDSheriff reported several structures threatened by a fire. @fox5sandiego crew on the way to the scene – more at 11pm. — Kathleen Bade (@KathleenFOX5) December 3, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.