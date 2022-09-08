A fire breaks out in Rancho San Diego on Sept. 8, 2022. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire spewing large clouds of white smoke broke out Thursday in East County.

SkyFOX was over the location near Jamacha Road and Fury Lane in Rancho San Diego.

The blaze, dubbed the Fury Fire, is currently at two acres in the river drainage, but the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

“Fixed wing aircraft being released. Helicopters and ground crews continuing with great progress,” the fire agency tweeted.

There are no reports of injuries nor structures threatened at the moment.

Firefighters are on scene working to tackle the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.