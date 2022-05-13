EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A brush fire of unknown origin spread through hilly open terrain near a residential neighborhood just northeast of El Cajon Friday, blackening about five acres and spreading toward homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted about noon off the northern terminus of Lotus Lane, near La Cresta Road in the unincorporated Granite Hills area, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and helicopters fought the flames, which spread to within roughly 400 feet of homes, said Neil Czapinski, a fire captain with the state agency.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., the blaze appeared to be holding within a perimeter of fire retardant dropped by the fixed-wing aircraft, Czapinski said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

