SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps Recruit Depot’s bulldog mascot, “Bruno,” earned a well-deserved promotion Friday.

The eleven-month-old English bulldog was pinned as Private First Class during a morning ceremony on the military base.

As MCRD’s mascot, Bruno stays busy participating in recruiting and community relations events such as family day, motivational runs and graduation ceremonies.

Bruno was named after Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. He was the commanding general of MCRD from 1963 to 1967.