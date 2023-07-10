SAN DIEGO — Two brothers were found dead Sunday inside a home in East County, authorities said.

Around 5:15 p.m., authorities received a call about a death in the 15500 block of Creek Hills Road in unincorporated El Cajon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they found 84-year-old Wilburn Burchette and 76-year-old Kenneth Burchette, who both appeared to have been dead “for some time.”

Homicide investigators are working to find the circumstances of the deaths, and say there is no threat to the community. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of deaths.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.