SAN DIEGO — A broken gas line in Clairemont has prompted crews to ask nearby residents to shelter in place, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

According to SDFD, a large diameter gas line broke at a construction site near Clairemont Drive and Hartford Court around 12:30 p.m.

Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and no pedestrians were allowed in the area, SDFD said.

Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area and said that repairs to the broken gas line could take several hours.

San Diego police officers were going door-to-door to notify residents of the shelter-in-place order.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on scene to work on the repairs to the gas line.

It was not immediately known what caused the gas line to break.