SAN DIEGO — Traveling to Europe will become more convenient as British Airways is adding a second daily flight between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR), officials said.

Starting April 20, 2024, the new second flight (BA265 and BA264) will arrive in San Diego at 3:25 p.m. and depart for London at 5:15 p.m., SAN said in a news release Tuesday.

Since June 2011, British Airways has offered one SAN-LHR nonstop flight per day, according to SAN. Those flights (BA273 and BA272) will be retimed to arrive in San Diego from London at 6:10 p.m. and departing San Diego for London at 8 p.m.

BA 264/BA265 will serve passengers on a 272-seat Boeing 777-200 aircraft while BA272/BA273 will operate on a 214-seat Boeing 787-8 aircraft, the San Diego airport said.

“The expansion of British Airways flights between London Heathrow Airport and San Diego International Airport opens up a world of possibilities,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “Leisure and business travelers from San Diego will have added opportunities to explore London and beyond, while giving travelers from the rest of the world increased access to San Diego’s beautiful beaches and year-round sunny climate.”

London is one of the most popular European destinations from San Diego, with a passenger increase of over 28% higher than 2019 levels, according to SAN.

Other nonstop services at SAN include Munich, Tokyo, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo.