JULIAN, Calif. — Daffodils are blooming by the thousands as Julian Farm and Orchard gets ready to kick off its first annual “Daffodil Days” event this weekend, farm officials announced Tuesday.

Beginning March 19 through May 1 on Saturdays and Sundays, guests will be able to witness more than 50,000 daffodil bulbs at the 25-acre family-friendly farm and orchard on Julian Highway.

Activities to participate include “you-pick” daffodil harvesting, hayrides, a petting zoo experience and axe throwing.

“People often plant daffodils sparsely, but this year we planted our daffodils in dense rows over an area more than 20,000 square feet,” said farmer Josh Rasmussen, who took over agricultural operations at Julian Farm and Orchard last fall. “What you see is like a carpet of daffodils. It’s amazing.”

Farm officials say visitors may cut their own daffodil bulbs, as many of them produce two to three flowers each. Guests also can take home daffodil stems at $2 each.

Currently blooming at the farm is the “Carlton” daffodil, which has a traditional bright yellow flower with the signature cup in the middle, according to Julian Farm and Orchard. Over the next few weeks, a more of a rose petal pattern called the “Tahiti” daffodil and other varietals are expected to bloom.

“Due to the weather, we never know when they’ll pop or how long they’ll last,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve had so many unseasonably warm weather stretches over the last couple months that it really kickstarted things early. These bulbs are ready to go.”

The farm said their location also is home to variety of animals, including 20 goats, five sheep, two donkeys, 12 chickens and a cow.