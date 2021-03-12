Breweries prepare to reopen Saturday under new state guidelines

SAN DIEGO — Breweries, wineries and distilleries that don’t serve food can reopen for outdoor service in San Diego County beginning Saturday.

The state says businesses that fall under those categories in counties in the purple and red tiers can reopen with modifications on March 13. New rules include requiring reservations, enforcing a 90-minute time limit and ending service for on-site consumption by 8 p.m.

Before Saturday, breweries and distilleries that don’t serve meals have been required to keep their doors closed while counties were in the purple and red tiers on the state’s reopening system.

A letter from San Diego Brewers Guild Executive Director Paige Mcwey Acers helped change that. She reached out to San Diego County Supervisors in January and worked hard for months to change the current guidelines.

“Part of the letter was a request to set up constituent phone calls with each of the supervisors, which everybody was very excited to do,” Mcwey Acers said.

Guadalupe Brewery co-owner Lisa Deju is a member of the San Diego Brewers Guild and found out about the changes through an email from Mcwey Acers.

“I was actually outside and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Saturday! We don’t have to have the food anymore,'” she said.

The brewery she and her husband own doesn’t have a kitchen or menu so they’ve been partnering with local food vendors. They’ve made great relationships and enjoy supporting the vendors but Deju said requiring customers to order food was difficult.

“Like an extra layer of trickiness, of training the employees and explaining to customers,” Deju said. “Sometimes they just want to come in and have a beer and they don’t want a meal.”

The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals.

Craft brewing is a $1.2 billion industry for San Diego County. When tap houses and tasting rooms closed, many other companies felt the pain, including wholesale ingredient suppliers as brewers stopped brewing.

“They weren’t buying hops and malt and yeast. And so now, with the reopening and the removal of the meal requirement, people are going to be making more beer again,” Mcwey Acers said. “Which means that people are going to be buying more hops and more malt and more yeast, and so we’re going to see the ripple effect.”

The ripple effect will be a good thing for job seekers. Brewers and other companies reliant on breweries are hiring. The San Diego Brewers Guild has a Jobs Board with openings posted online.