Breezy, cool weather expected in San Diego forecast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Weather forecasters were expecting Saturday to be breezy and cooler in San Diego County.

Building high pressure Sunday through Wednesday will bring warming to the inland valleys and a more shallow marine layer, according to the National Weather Service.

Another Pacific low-pressure system will bring cooler weather later next week.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday will be between 68-73 degrees, with lows overnight 54-61, the NWS said. Highs inland will be 75-80 and overnight lows 51-56 with patchy fog overnight.

It will be windy in the mountains and deserts Saturday with gusts to 50 mph, forecasters said. Peak gusts through 9 a.m. were up to 42 mph at Volcan Mountain in San Diego County.

At county beaches this weekend, a long-period south swell will generate elevated surf and a high rip current risk, officials said.