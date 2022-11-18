SAN DIEGO — Walkers from across the country are packing into San Diego this weekend for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk.

San Diegans can expect a sea of pink to stop by at Belmont Park this weekend as part of the Susan G. Komen walk to end breast cancer.

Local businesses along the coast welcome the three-day festivities.

Pink hats, pink shirts, and pink tutus show the names of survivors and patients that these participants are walking for.

“I started doing it because both my grandmother and my aunt both passed away from breast cancer,” mother Amy Young said.

The event kicked off with walkers starting in Del Mar, then ending at Crown Point for day one.

“I know it’s very special to her and it is special to me,” daughter Alyssa Young said. “It’s been really empowering to be around all these women and men doing this, and it’s a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

More than 3,000 participants will walk a total of 60 miles this weekend along the coast bringing big business along the way.

“When they make the cruise by, I mean it brings a lot of people in and a lot of action to the area. It almost elevated a week day, to you know I mean a good 30%, it will come up,” Hamel’s Manager Skyler McManus said.

Each participant raised a minimum of $2,300 each to be there for a loved one touched by breast cancer.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor myself,” said Deb Song with Susan G. Komen Foundation. “I’m celebrating my fourth anniversary as a cancer survivor.”

The funds will help support breast cancer research, education, treatment and support programs. Many walkers came from other parts of the country and say they’ll will keep coming back.

“This year, we raised over $165,000. We are the biggest team in the nation and we love San Diego,” walker Patty Gacutan said.

On Saturday, participants will walk another 20 miles around Mission Beach and La Jolla.

Organizers say there will be no anticipated road closures, but if you see walkers, feel free to honk and wave to show your support.