SAN DIEGO – The mother of a 6-year-old boy who was struck by an e-bike on Torrey Pines State Beach is now speaking out regarding the dangers of the popular transportation devices.

Erica Davis says two boys were riding e-bikes on the beach going about 18 miles per hour before one of the riders, an 11-year-old boy, struck her son.

“I see the incident over and over again replaying, my son totally unassuming enjoying an evening at the beach with his friends turning around and heading towards the water and getting struck by this boy,” Erica Davis, mother of the 6-year-old boy.

Erica says she took her son to the Rady Children’s hospital for cuts and bruises on his body.

“Thankfully he didn’t have any broken bones, or open head trauma but we are ruling out a concussion which is a day by day thing,” said Davis.

Depending on the e-bike, speeds can range between 20-28 miles per hour. The e-bikes whose max speeds only go to 20 miles per hour do not have an age limit, but do require a helmet if they are under 17-years old.

Davis says there needs to be more regulations for children who are riding a e-bike which she compares to a motorcycle.

“These kids have no experience driving, they have no life experience, let alone instruction on how to obey traffic rules, and it’s very dangerous,” said Davis.

Right now there is a grey area on whether e-bikes are allowed on California State Parks’ property, which Torrey Pines State Beach falls under.

On the parks website FAQ’s, it states “each park is unique so a statewide policy on e-bikes is not feasible”.

Davis reported the incident to the park rangers, and says she is still waiting for more clarification if she boy was allowed to ride his bike on the beach.

FOX5 reached out to the California State Parks on the incident and the rules for e-bikes at Torrey Pines but has not yet heard back.