SAN DIEGO — A young boy was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself in the chest in City Heights, police said.

It happened at 8 p.m. near 52nd Street and Trojan Avenue in the Colina del Sol neighborhood, according to San Diego police. Police say the boy was playing with a gun.

The boy was awake and alert when he was rushed to the hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.