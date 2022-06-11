Editor’s note: The video in the player above aired before officials confirmed the victim’s age.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A gunman killed a 15-year-old on a street in East County overnight, and authorities are looking for a person spotted running away from the area, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the corner of Palm and Mulder streets in Lemon Grove, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release. A neighbor called 911 to report the boy had just been shot and that an unknown man was spotted running from the corner.

By the time deputies and medics arrived to treat the boy, he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said. Investigators identified the 15-year-old and have notified his family, but do not typically publicly release the names of underage victims.

Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Chris Steffen told OnScene TV that a neighbor tried to give the victim medical attention before authorities arrived, but that he couldn’t be saved. The lieutenant did not have a detailed description of the man seen running away from the block. He added that it wasn’t certain that person was the shooter, though the department would like to interview them if identified.

Steffen and other members of the sheriff’s department Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information to reach out to detectives by calling 858-285-6330, or dialing 858-565-5200 after normal business hours. They can also report tips anonymously by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or by going to the organization’s website.