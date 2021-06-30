Boy, 14, wounded when firework explodes in his hand

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

VISTA, Calif. – A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Wednesday when a firework exploded in his hand at a local skate park, authorities said.

The incident happened about 6:50 p.m. at 510 North Santa Fe Ave. in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The boy, who has not been publicly identified, sustained injuries to his hand and face.

He was life-flighted to UC San Diego Medical Center where he is expected to survive, deputies said.

The department’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

