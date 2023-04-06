SAN DIEGO — Two people, including a man and teenage boy, were arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting behind the North Clairemont Recreation Center, authorities said.

Julian Vargas, 19, and a 14-year-old boy whom police did not name because he is a child were taken behind bars, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

The incident occurred Feb. 19 around 11:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue, where officers found a man in the grassy area of the park with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police.

The victim, 22-year-old Cesar Lopez-Sandoval, died at a hospital, per SDPD. Lopez-Sandoval was a San Diego-based rapper, according to his family.

During the investigation, detectives determined Vargas and the teenage boy as suspects in the case.

“On April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Vargas was taken into custody in the 8200 block of Camino Santa Fe and arrested per this case. At approximately 9:00 a.m., the 14-year-old male was taken into custody in the 4400 block of Mt. Foraker Avenue and arrested per this case,” Sharki said.

Authorities confirm both Vargas and the 14-year-old boy were booked into San Diego County Jail and San Diego County Juvenile Hall, respectively, on suspicion of one count of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.