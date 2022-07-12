SAN DIEGO – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he was pulled from the water and resuscitated by crews in Mission Beach, officials said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., lifeguards witnessed a group of people working to bring the boy in from the water near Santa Clara Point and Ocean Front Walk, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said. Speaking to an OnScene.TV photographer, San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Stell said the boy was found facedown in about waist-deep water after diving through a wave.

“Once the juvenile dove through a wave and was in waist-deep water, he never stood back up,” Stell said. “He stayed facedown.”

When lifeguards responded, they noticed he wasn’t breathing and immediately began CPR on him. They also requested fire and ambulance crews to respond to the beach, Muñoz said.

Crews “were able to get his pulse back,” according to Muñoz. Stell said the boy had a pulse and was breathing when he left the beach area. He was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital as a code 10, meaning it’s a critical trauma case.

Few other details about the boy, including his name, were immediately shared.

