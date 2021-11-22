Box truck crashes into wall at San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO — Police at San Diego State University are asking students and staff to avoid an area of campus after a reported police chase ended in a crash, according to authorities.

SDSU alerted the public Monday morning about the crash following a police pursuit involving a white box truck. Campus police said officers with the San Diego Police Department were chasing the stolen box truck when it crashed into a wall at Parking Lot 7, located at 5100 55th Street.

SDPD and SDSU officers surrounded the area and a police helicopter circled overhead in search of any suspects tied to the chase. No injuries were reported and an all-clear was given just before 11:15 a.m., though students and staff were asked to avoid the area for at least 3 hours as police investigate.

SDSU Alert: San Diego Police Department had a pursuit with a white box truck reported stolen on the morning of Monday, Nov. 22. The truck crashed into a concrete wall at P7, 5100 55th Street. As of 10:04 a.m., all are asked to avoid the area. (1/2) — San Diego State University (@SDSU) November 22, 2021

